Disclosure Team Up With Leon Thomas For Collaborative New Single “Deeper”

Today, multi-platinum duo Disclosure has shared their new single, “Deeper”, which is a powerhouse collaboration with Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping R&B star Leon Thomas. The wildly ecstatic track premieres after both acts earned nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, with Disclosure’s and Anderson .Paak collab, “NO CAP” in the running for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Another genre-bending triumph for brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, “Deeper” merges their melodic brand of house with a magnetic vocal performance from Thomas, who is a multidimensional visionary who has garnered six nominations at the 2026 Grammy’s, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album, Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

“Deeper’ with the great Leon Thomas. Wow what a year this man has had and rightfully so. So gassed to have him on this one- we reached out after we heard ‘Mutt’ and were delighted to find out he was a mutual fan of ours. We knew his voice was gonna slot in just perfectly over this beat. Probably played him 2 others that day but it was just obvious this one was meant to be. Fun fact, the beat was named ‘Aquatic’ for the longest time.. guess because of the bubbly, underwater nature of the sounds used,” said Disclosure.

The duo briefly adds: So we just rolled with that theme for the lyrics & wrote the whole thing in an afternoon in LA. Leon is a beast in the studio, lyrically and production wise. It was a privilege to do this one together. Need to get some underwater headphones and get in the sea for this one. Enjoy!!”