SZA Teams Up With Doechii For Collaborative New Track “Girl, Get Up”

Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 1:13 PM

Doechii closes this iconic chapter and prepares to work on her album but first, the artist takes a necessary exhale on “girl, get up” with SZA. With raw, unapologetic lyricism, the singer gets it all off her chest by unpacking everything from her life, her career and her nonlinear climb from hunger to the heights.

Then, Doechii confronts the noise head-on by addressing doubters, believers and the tired “industry plant” narrative with sharp honesty, wit and self-awareness. The result is a fearless statement piece that is part testimony and part reckoning that underscores how you cannot manufacture destiny, only answer its call. Doechii wrote the new track with SZA, Jahlil Gunter and Darius Scott.

Produced by Jay Versace, the song also features a sample of “What Happened To That Boy” by Baby ft. Clipse, which was written by Charles Hugo, Gene Thornton, Terrence Thornton, Bryan Williams and Pharrell Williams. “Girl, get up.” is the final song from Doechii’s Swamp Sessions series, which paired eye-catching visuals with equally compelling bars. The concept behind the sessions was to set a timer for an hour and write a song. Each conveyed a single sonic idea and taken together, revealed a kaleidoscopic artist.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna