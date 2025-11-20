The Weeknd Becomes First Solo Male Artist In History To Surpass $1 Billion Tour Gross

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 11:35 AM

Global superstar The Weeknd has cemented his legacy with the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which now makes AHTD the top earning male solo artist tour in history. Following the onsale of his 2026 dates across Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the UK, the tour has now sold over 7.5 million tickets and counting and has grossed more than $1 billion across 153 shows.

Since first launching in 2022, the tour has made its way through North America twice, Europe and the UK, Latin America and Australia. Beyond commercial success, the tour has made a significant global impact. To date, The Weeknd has donated more than $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, with additional proceeds from the 2026 run set to continue supporting World Food Program Global Citizen.

The 2025 North American stadium leg alone featured 40plus sold-out shows with groundbreaking production and an electrifying setlist, while breaking venue records across the U.S. and Canada. The artist has set highest attendance records for an R&B male artist in Boston, Denver, Edmonton, and Orlando and at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, the artist broke the all-time record for most shows by a male solo artist on a single tour with six performances, also setting the record for any Canadian artist.



Then, on Los Angeles, The Weeknd set the record for the most shows by a male solo artist at SoFi Stadium and in Texas, the sold more tickets than any other artist this year. With its extraordinary scale, cultural resonance and philanthropic reach, The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour has set a new benchmark in live entertainment history.

The tour will continue with 40 plus added dates across Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the UK next year. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the next leg will kick off on Monday, April 20, in Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio GNP Seguro and include stops in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London, Madrid and other countries. For tickets and more information, click here.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock