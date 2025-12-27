Pollstar Publishes List of Most Popular Touring Artists of the Millennium Featuring Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 27th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

Pollstar, a leading authority in the live entertainment industry, has unveiled its list of the 25 Most Popular Touring Artists of the Millennium, highlighting the influential acts that have dominated the concert scene over the past 25 years. With comprehensive data on ticket sales and substantial box office gross, the chart encapsulates the vibrant landscape of live music this century.

British band Coldplay tops the list as the most popular touring act since 2001, a testament to their enduring appeal and significant presence in the live music scene. Coldplay has sold nearly 25 million tickets and grossed $2.49 billion, capturing hearts worldwide with their dynamic performances. Their success is amplified by the record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, which marks a high point in their storied career. Following closely behind are iconic rock band U2 and global pop sensation Ed Sheeran, who have both drawn massive audiences and impressive grosses over the years. U2 has enchanted over 20 million fans, bringing in $2.19 billion, while Sheeran has attracted nearly 19.6 million attendees, earning $1.75 billion.

The list continues with renowned acts such as the Dave Matthews Band, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. Swift stands out with an impressive gross of over $3.12 billion, reflecting her powerhouse status in the industry. Meanwhile, artists like Kenny Chesney, Metallica Bon Jovi, and Elton John represent the diverse array of genres that have captivated audiences globally, showcasing live music’s universal and timeless appeal. This release preludes Pollstar’s 2025 Year End Special Issue, which will feature rankings of the Top 200 Worldwide and North American Touring Artists of 2025, among other insights. The data reflects the exponential growth of the live entertainment industry over the past quarter-century, with more artists playing more shows across a wider range of territories than ever before.

Pollstar’s Editor-In-Chief, Andy Gensler, congratulated the top 25 acts and their teams for achieving these remarkable feats. He noted the staggering evolution of the industry, emphasizing how touring has reached unprecedented creative and commercial heights across all genres. As the industry continues to evolve, Pollstar remains at the forefront, providing invaluable data and insights. The upcoming Pollstar Live! The event in April 2026 will further drive the industry’s future, gathering concert professionals for discussions on various aspects of live entertainment. The event will culminate in the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards, celebrating excellence across the live music spectrum.