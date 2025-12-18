Billie Eilish Responds to Recent Shootings at Brown University And Bondi Beach “Raise Your Voice”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 18th, 2025 - 4:41 PM

Billie Eilish has spoken out with heartfelt concern and urgency following the recent shootings at Brown University in Rhode Island and Bondi Beach in Sydney. Eilish expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their loved ones while urging people to take meaningful action. Her message struck a chord online as fans and followers reflected on the devastating impact of the violence.

According to NME, the singer-songwriter called for stronger gun control and broader civic engagement in response to the tragic events. In an Instagram Story post, she pointed out that the news of these shootings came on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, a date forever etched in the public memory of gun violence in the United States. Eilish wrote that the situation was “so devastating” and emphasized that her heart goes out to all of the victims and their families.

In her statement, Eilish called on her followers to “raise your voice” and to “work for change,” framing political participation as a crucial way to address the underlying issues that contribute to such tragedies. She urged people to support leaders who are willing to reform gun policy and to oppose those who are not prepared to take that step.

Eilish’s response has been part of a larger wave of reactions from public figures and celebrities shocked by the shootings across continents. Her message resonated with many who saw the violence as yet another painful reminder of the need for change in how societies confront gun violence.