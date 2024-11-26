Judge Orders Trey Songz To Pay $11 Million To Police Officer After Alleged Assault In Las Vegas

Home News Cait Stoddard November 26th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in 2021, the R&B star Trey Songz was accused of alleged sexual misconduct after his 37th birthday party in Las Vegas. The artist allegedly brought a group of women to his hotel room at the Cosmopolitan after celebrating his birthday at Drai’s Nightclub and one of those women accused him of alleged rape.

Las Vegas authorities have elected not to file charges but now, Songz is being ordered to pay $11 million to the husband of one of the women, a Maryland Capitol police officer who was allegedly beaten by the artist and his security guards. TMZ has reported that Tyrelle Dunn sued Songz by claiming that he was allegedly beaten and injured, while trying to rescue his wife from the hotel room.

Dunn claimed that his wife screamed for help by saying that she was allegedly being held against her will and that the artist and his security allegedly attacked him when he tried to intervene, where they allegedly caused bodily harm on Dunn. Songz allegedly did not respond to Dunn’s lawsuit and a Las Vegas judge has ordered the artist to pay Dunn $11 million in a summary judgment.