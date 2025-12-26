Tyler, The Creator Drops New Freestyle “Sag Harbor” & “Sugar On My Tongue (Freak Mix)”

Home News Steven Taylor December 26th, 2025 - 1:45 PM

Acclaimed rapper and songwriter Tyler, The Creator silently dropped an original track and new remix on yesterday on Christmas day, December 25th. As Pitchfork reports, the new track “Sag Harbor” comes off as a victory lap after the rapper’s successful year including his recent heavily acclaimed surprise release Don’t Tap The Glass and the ongoing, highly successful CHROMAKOPIA World Tour. Alongside it was “Sugar On My Tongue (Freak Mix),” a new remix of the second track off his most recent album. A video can be found for “Sag Harbor” on Tyler’s YouTube channel.

The track features Tyler freestyling over a mellow, relaxing beat lead by a guitar. The video focused heavily on Tyler, the main visual of him sitting back in a chair in a green room. Cut-ins show footage of Tyler rapping in front of a car and on the beach, with some occasional photos related to the lyrics. The very end of the video includes a message to the fans, saying “what an incredible year, thank you for all the eyes and ears.” The chill track is certainly the highlight for many, with fans in the comments relating the song’s vibe to earlier works by Tyler such as Call Me If You Get Lost.

The title of “Freak Mix” feels quite humorous for the track, given the original video already featured very sexual themes and BDSM imagery. However, given the nature of the additional lyrics especially in the newly added intro, it’s still a pretty fitting title. Fans have already pointed out that this new mix of the track is the same version recently played live at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, giving fans an official studio release of that version of the trick.