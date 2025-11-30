Oasis Pay Tribute To Late Stone Roses’ Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield With Performance Of “Live Forever”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 30th, 2025 - 9:46 PM

According to NME, Oasis delivered a moving and genuine tribute to Gary “Mani” Mounfield during their show in São Paulo, honoring the late Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist with a performance that clearly meant a lot to them and to the crowd. Before starting Live Forever, Liam Gallagher stepped forward and dedicated the song to Mani, calling him “our dear friend, our hero, the one and only Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield.” The audience responded with loud cheers and the band eased into the song with a noticeably more reflective tone.

As the final chorus faded, a large image of Mani appeared on the screen behind the band. Oasis turned toward it and held a brief moment of silence together, creating one of the most emotional points of their reunion tour. After that pause, Liam added that Mani could “have the next one as well,” and the band launched straight into Rock ’n’ Roll Star as a second tribute.

