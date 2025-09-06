Dua Lipa Performs “Ain’t Nobody” With Chaka Khan in Chicago

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 6th, 2025 - 2:40 PM

Dua Lipa and Chaka Khan thrilled the Chicago audience with their surprise duet of “Ain’t Nobody,” blending Lipa’s modern pop with Khan’s soulful voice. Their performance showcased unique talents, offering an unforgettable experience for all. Lipa ignited the audience by bringing legendary Khan on stage. The crowd erupted at witnessing this iconic duo. Khan, famed for “Ain’t Nobody” in the ’80s with Rufus, infused her timeless soul into their performance, sparking nostalgia and rejuvenation of the classic hit. Their energy blended past and present music styles seamlessly, creating an unforgettable experience that left fans wanting more.

Stereogum covered the event, which was full of excitement and energy. Fans and music lovers were already excited, but when Khan showed up unexpectedly, the crowd went wild. This turned the night into a memorable musical experience. As it went on, fans loved seeing Lipa team up with Khan in an unplanned yet perfect duet. Their voices blended beautifully together, filling the place with joy and admiration. The audience was captivated by these two talented artists who combined charisma and skill seamlessly.

This amazing partnership showed how popular Lipa and Khan still are. It also reminded people of the lasting charm of “Ain’t Nobody.” With its catchy beat and meaningful words, this song connects with listeners young and old, bringing different generations together. Their performance highlighted why the song is a classic hit that stays relevant in today’s changing music scene. By teaming up, Lipa and Khan honored an old favorite while showing how music can change over time through exciting collaborations between famous artists from different eras. They created a special moment that went beyond normal limits to leave a lasting impression on everyone who got to see it live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lipafans.tr 🇹🇷 (@lipafans.tr)