Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For Surprise Performances Of “Luther” & “30 For 30” At TDE Christmas Show

Rap icon Kendrick Lamar came out for a surprise performance at his former label Top Dawg Entertainment’ 2025 Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 18th. As Consequence reports, Lamar joined frequent collaborator and recent tourmate on the Grand National Tour SZA to perform some of their most recent hit collaborations. Video of the duo’s performances were posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Kendrick Lamar And SZA Performed “Luther” At The 2025 TDE Christmas Jingle Ball pic.twitter.com/bSTIvlYjdE
Kendrick Lamar And SZA Go 30 For 30 At The 2025 TDE Christmas Jingle Ball pic.twitter.com/PyRWBn64D7
In the set, Lamar and SZA performed the hit track “Luther” from Lamar’s latest album, 2024’s GNX and “30 for 30” from LANA, the 2024 deluxe reissue of SZA’s 2022 album SOS. Lamar also performed his track “Squabble Up” also from GNX. The duo were one of many names to attend the charity concert, including other artists sch as Ab-Soul, Doechii and Isaiah Rashad. Lamar and SZA have had a long history of collaboration starting with SZA’s 2014 track “Babylon,” including the 2018 hit “All The Stars” that remains as the most successful work. Lamar is up for nine nominations at the 2026 Grammy awards, and comes off a streak of immense popularity and attention after the escalation of beef between him and fellow rapper Drake in 2024 became heavily publicized and put Lamar at the forefront of the hiphop scene, with him later going on to headline the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show which featured SZA as a guest performer.