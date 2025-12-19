Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For Surprise Performances Of “Luther” & “30 For 30” At TDE Christmas Show

Home News Steven Taylor December 19th, 2025 - 4:17 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Rap icon Kendrick Lamar came out for a surprise performance at his former label Top Dawg Entertainment’ 2025 Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 18th. As Consequence reports, Lamar joined frequent collaborator and recent tourmate on the Grand National Tour SZA to perform some of their most recent hit collaborations. Video of the duo’s performances were posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Performed “Luther” At The 2025 TDE Christmas Jingle Ball pic.twitter.com/bSTIvlYjdE — Mr GNX (@MrGNX407) December 19, 2025

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Go 30 For 30 At The 2025 TDE Christmas Jingle Ball pic.twitter.com/PyRWBn64D7 — Mr GNX (@MrGNX407) December 19, 2025