Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty to Assault After Arrest in The UK

Isabella Bergamini June 22nd, 2025 - 11:46 PM

Rapper Chris Brown has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to an assault charge. Brown was arrested in Manchester last month for allegedly assaulting a music producer in a London bar two years ago. Additionally he is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and for allegedly using an offensive weapon, specifically a tequila bottle. According to NME, Brown was arrested at The Lowry Hotel by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of grievous bodily harm quickly after he landed in the city via a private jet. He was then freed on a £5million bail so he could travel for his international tour dates.

On June 20, Brown was seen at the Southwark Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty of the charge of grievous bodily harm. Brown seemed fairly relaxed at the courthouse since he was reported smiling and winking at a woman in the courtroom while he waited. Once the judge arrived and asked for his plea, he casually responded, “Not guilty, ma’am.” Brown was accompanied by co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu who goes by the rapper name, HoodyBaby. Akinlolu was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent for the same assault case and pleaded not guilty.

Additionally, Brown has been reported making a joke about his arrest at a recent show in Manchester where he told the crowd, “Thank you for coming and supporting me…And thank you to the jail. It was really nice.” Brown will be continuing his tour despite the charges throughout the summer months. In regards to his two other charges, Brown will not have to enter his plea until July 11. Afterwards, he will face trial on October 26 next year.