Oasis Dedicate “Live Forever” To Children Of Minneapolis Following Shooting At Annunciation Church

Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 10:55 AM

According to Consequence.net, Oasis paid tribute to the victims of the Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis by dedicating the performance of “Live Forever” in their honor. “I want to dedicate this next tune to the kiddies in Minneapolis. ‘Live Forever,’” Liam Gallagher declared during the band’s concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 31.

Based on the live concert footage, the performance of “Live Forever” was compelling and emotional by how the duo’s beautiful set brought strong emotions through the lovely instrumentation and vocal performance. And surely, some of the audience members were singing and crying along, while Oasis played their hearts out in the most beautiful and amazing way.

Two children were killed and 18 others were injured when a shooter opened fire from outside a church window as students gathered for morning mass at the Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday, August 27. Earlier in their reunion tour, Oasis dedicated performances of “Live Forever” in honor of Ozzy Osbourne and Liverpool football player Diojo Jota, who was killed in a car cash.