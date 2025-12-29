Beyoncé Reportedly Reaches Billionaire Status

Home News Emily Lopez December 29th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

Beyoncé has had a very successful music career, which has reportedly been paying off. According to NME, she has now reached billionaire status, joining a small percentage of celebrities of have obtained a net worth of $1 billion. Out of this group of celebrities, she is the fifth musician to have hit this milestone. In Beyoncé’s cover of Forbes magazine, most of her wealth is described to have come from music career, as Beyoncé has the rights to her songs. That being said, the singer has also had several business ventures over her career, ranging from her hair care brand Cécred to her whiskey label Sir Davis.

Recently, Beyoncé had went through a change in her career, making her debut to country music with her latest album Cowboy Carter, which was released in March 2024. The album won the Grammy for Album of the Year, marking Beyoncé’s first win for that award. Cowboy Carter’s success then carried over to the accompanying Cowboy Carter tour which finished in July. Recently, it was determined that the Cowboy Carter tour is the highest grossing tour of 2025 for a solo artist. The Cowboy Carter Tour also became the highest grossing country tour of all time.

That being said, it really is no surprise Beyoncé was able to reach this milestone in her career. Even before Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has been a huge name in the music industry, from her work in girl group Destiny’s Child to the solo career she was eventually able to make for herself. Many fans have been speculating what might be next for the singer’s music career. Regardless, it is obvious that Beyoncé’s success is not limited to genre and anything could be expected.