Tate McRae Shares New Video For “Nobody’s Girl”

Home News Juliet Paiz December 1st, 2025 - 2:11 PM

Tate McRae has released the official music video for “Nobodys Girl,” one of the five new tracks featured on the deluxe edition of her number one album So Close To What. The song is an upbeat and rich pop track built on bright production and confident vocals. Lyrically, it reflects independence, emotional clarity and the strength that comes from stepping out of a relationship and back into yourself.

The video, which is directed by Thibaut Grevet with choreography by the French dance collective LA HORDE, leans into an ethereal and dreamlike style. The movement is sharp and expressive, with choreography that highlights Tate’s background as a trained dancer. The visual tone of the video matches the atmosphere of the song, airy, floating and focused on self assurance. The video emphasizes freedom and transformation rather than being focused on a narrative plot, relying on striking dance sequences and clean visual design to carry the emotion.

“Nobodys Girl” appears on So Close To What??? (deluxe), which includes “Tit for Tat,” “Trying On Shoes,” “Anything But Love” and “Horseshoe.” The release follows the end of Tate’s sold out Miss Possessive Arena Tour, which spanned more than eighty dates across multiple continents.