Sleep Token Covers “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen Live in Philadelphia

Jasmina Pepic September 25th, 2025 - 8:33 PM

Last night, September 24th, Sleep Token covered “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen. The band performed the song during their show last night at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. This is the first time the band has covered any song in a live performance.

Sleep Token covered the hit song for the first time ever in a live performance this past Wednesday. It may have been due to Philadelphia’s proximity to Springsteen’s home state of New Jersey or the rock icon’s own ode to the city (“Streets of Philadelphia”).

The rendition featured singer Vessel alone at a keyboard, as he performed a stripped-down version of the 1984 song, leading into Sleep Token’s own “Rain.”

According to Consequence, Sleep Token immediately sold out their current US arena tour, which is scheduled through an October 11th show in Los Angeles. The outing features the UK band performing songs mostly from their last two albums, 2025’s Even in Arcadia and 2023’s Take Me Back to Eden, along with an elaborate set design. Watch the performance of “Dancing in the Dark” below.