Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Sees Spike In Streaming Following Dismissal Of Drake’s Defamation Lawsuit

According to NME.com, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has reached another boost in streaming after Drake‘s alleged defamation suit against Universal Music Group was dropped. On October 9, a federal judge ruled that the alleged defamatory statements made in the hit song was qualified as “nonactionable opinion” and dismissed the suit.

Shortly thereafter, stats emerged showing the track had re-entered the iTunes and Apple Music Top 100 song charts. In the latter streamers’ case, this was across multiple countries. Similarly, the day of the ruling, the track was said to have received one million streams on Spotify.

That same day, a spokesperson for Drake told NME: “We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it.” The legal battle kicked off last year, when Drake filed an alleged dispute against Universal Music Group (UMG) in New York, alleging that the publisher and label had “artificially inflated” streams for “Not Like Us.”

Also, in the filing Drake’s Frozen Moments LLC allegedly accused UMG and Spotify of “illegally” aiding and boosting “Not Like Us” streams in favor of Lamar, who entered a viral rap feud with Drake last year.

