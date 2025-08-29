Metallica Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with Performance of “Crazy Train” at Intimate Club Concert

Home News Ajala Fields August 29th, 2025 - 11:35 PM

On Thursday, August 28, Metallica performed an exclusive live show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York for SiriusXM to celebrate the launch of the band’s new year-round channel “Maximum Metallica”, according to Blabbermouth. Metallica’s performance was the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, The Killers and Mumford and Sons. Metallica gave everyone another reason to celebrate when in the middle of the show, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett honored Ozzy Osbourne by playing “Crazy Train”.

This is not the first time the band has paid respects to Osbourne. Since Osbourne’s death, many musicians have paid tribute and covered his songs in remembrance. This list also includes bands and artists such as Primus, System of a Down, Opeth, Trivium, The Smashing Pumpkins, Coldplay, Amanda Palmer, The Decemberists and countless others. Watch Metallica’s tribute below.

Metallica’s exclusive performance in celebration of the channel, recorded live at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, will premiere on Monday, September 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET. “Metallica Live At Stephen Talkhouse” will be rebroadcast throughout the week on air on Maximum Metallica (ch. 42) and will be available on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, the full concert will air on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM channel Howard 101 on Friday, September 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET and PT.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz