Wu-Tang Clan Invite Star-Studded Guests Onstage During Madison Square Garden Stop On Final Tour

According to stereogum.com, Wu-Tang Clan have a couple nights left of their final tour. The eight surviving members of the rap group had their hometown show at Madison Square Garden on July 16, with openers Run The Jewels. During the show, Wu-Tang Clang made the gig a memorable one by have a whole bunch of guest appearances.

Ghostface and Raekwon brought the LOX (Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch) and Mobb Deep’s Havoc to do their own dedicated segment in the show. Lil Cease joined Method Man for a rendition of the latter’s Biggie collaboration, “The What.” Redman, Lil Kim, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and SWV also all made appearances throughout the show.

