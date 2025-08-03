Brian “Head” Welch Speaks On The “Shocking” Timing of Ozzy Osbourne’s Death “I Look At It Like The Kindness Of God”

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 3rd, 2025 - 3:08 PM

Brian “Head” Welch, guitarist of the famous band Korn, recently talked about Ozzy Osbourne’s unexpected death. His passing was a big shock to rock and metal fans because Osbourne is a legendary figure with lasting influence in music. In an interview with Blabbermouth.net, Welch shared his feelings of sadness and thankfulness when thinking about how and when Osbourne passed away.

Welch thought about how much Osbourne influenced many musicians and fans worldwide. Even though losing someone so important was very sad, Welch found comfort in believing that Osbourne’s passing might have been planned by a higher power. He called this “the kindness of God,” meaning he believed it happened at the perfect time for people to remember and celebrate Osbourne’s legacy. This idea reassured Welch because it suggested that everyone recognized and loved what Osbourne had accomplished when he passed away.

The guitarist talked about how much Osbourne influenced him personally in his career. He shared that both Osbourne’s music and personality were a big source of inspiration for him. Welch feels the same way many others do, showing just how important Osbourne was to musicians everywhere. For artists like Welch, Osbourne’s music did more than entertain; it sparked creativity and provided guidance through its unique style and energy.

The news of Osbourne’s death is hard for many people, but Welch shares a comforting thought. He highlights the lasting kindness and legacy that Osbourne leaves behind, showing how his influence will continue to inspire future generations. This reminds us not only of the gap left by legends when they pass away but also of their ongoing impact on those who come after them. Through his admirers and those he inspired, Osbourne’s legacy isn’t just about loss; it’s about an enduring presence and significant impact.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock