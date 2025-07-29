Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” Enters Billboard Hot 100 Chart For First Time Ever Following His Passing

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2025 - 4:31 PM

According to consequence.net, Ozzy Osbourne’s metal anthem “Crazy Train” has entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever, debuting at number 46 on the chart dated August 2. The achievement follows a week after the metal singer’s death on July 22, at age 76 years old.

Originally released in 1980 as the lead single from Blizzard of Ozz, “Crazy Train” never charted on the Hot 100 before despite becoming one of Osbourne’s signature songs. Now, over four decades later, it surges with 9.2 million U.S. streams, 11,000 downloads sold and a 108 percent gain in radio airplay, according to Luminate.

The resurgence is not limited to “Crazy Train” and Osbourne’s 1992 ballad, “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” also returns to the Hot 100 at number 49 by logging 8.7 million streams and topping the Digital Song Sales chart, which is his first number one on that ranking. Also, both tracks dominate the Hot Hard Rock Song by holding the top two positions. The are joined by five additional Osbourne or Black Sabbath classics, including “No More Tears” and “Paranoid,” making up the entire top seven of the genre chart.