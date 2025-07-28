Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath See a Spike In Streaming Numbers Following Osbourne’s Passing

Home News Michelle Grisales July 28th, 2025 - 5:59 PM

Photo Credit: Aisha Humphrey

Music platforms have experienced a massive uptick in streams of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath tracks following the rock icon’s death last week. The pioneering frontman of Black Sabbath, widely seen as one of the forefathers of heavy metal, passed away on Tuesday, July 22.

In a statement, his family confirmed that the 76-year-old legend died “surrounded by love.” Osbourne’s death came shortly after his appearance at the monumental Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham on July 5, which served as his final live performance as both a solo artist and alongside Black Sabbath.

Although the exact cause of death has not been made public, the artist had been struggling with multiple health challenges for years, including a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis in 2019.

Since his passing, NME reported that Spotify has seen dramatic increases in the streaming numbers of both his solo work and music with Black Sabbath. Ozzy’s solo monthly Spotify listeners grew by more than 6 million, while Black Sabbath saw their own monthly followers rise by over 4 million.

Individual songs also witnessed major spikes. Ozzy’s “Crazy Train” surged by 8 million streams, while “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “No More Tears” rose by 7.2 million and 7 million streams respectively. Black Sabbath’s hit “Paranoid” saw the biggest gain, increasing by 9.3 million plays to reach a staggering 1.38 billion streams overall.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world. Artists including Lady Gaga, Alice Cooper and Coldplay paid homage online and during live shows.

Pantera postponed several tour dates to allow their members to mourn, noting their close relationship with Osbourne. Zakk Wylde, a longtime member of Ozzy’s solo band, also expressed grief.