Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral Announced to Take Place on July 30 in Birmingham

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 29th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral has been announced to take place on Wednesday, July 30th in Birmingham, England. The funeral is set to take place just one week after the musician’s tragic death. According to Loudwire.com, there will be a private funeral event, followed up by a public funeral procession.

On July 22nd, Osbourne passed away at 76 years old due to Parkinson disease related medical issues. Following his death, multiple artists have publicly shared their condolences, including Pantera, Yungblud and Elton John. After the musician’s death, there has also been a rise in Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne music streaming on Spotify. Ozzy’s “Crazy Train” surged by 8 million streams, “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “No More Tears” rose by over 7 million streams, and Black Sabbath’s hit “Paranoid” increased by over 9 million plays.

In honor of the beloved artist, there will be a public funeral procession that will travel through Birmingham – Osbourne’s home town – passing the Black Sabbath bridge and bench which has been adorned by messages and flowers left by fans in tribute to the artist’s legacy.

According to a Guardian interview, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal has expressed empathy for the musician’s family during this time, and aims to highlight the importance of honoring Osbourne’s death respectfully. He said, “It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.”

Fans who are unable to attend the procession in person can watch online via an ongoing live stream of the Black Sabbatah bench here. The procession begins at 1pm BST.