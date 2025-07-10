Korn’s Munky Announces New Venera Album ‘Exinfinite’ Featuring FKA Twigs, Chelsea Wolfe & Dis Fig For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Tear”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

According to stereogum.com, Venera, the duo of Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer and musician/filmmaker Chris Hunt, released their self-titled debut album back in 2023 and now, the duo is about to follow the album up with the star-studded sophomore release, Exinfinite, which drop in September through Berlin’s esteemed PAN label. The upcoming record boasts an impressive guest list including FKA Twigs, Dis Fig, Chelsea Wolfe and other talented souls.

Also, the duo has shared the preview of the album with the wavy new tune, “Tear.” According to revolver.mag, The group announced the new project over social media and it is explained in press materials that the follow-up to Venera’s 2023 self-titled debut is reportedly “darker, heavier and more percussive than its predecessor.”

As for the music, people can get a sense of things through the prismatically slapping “Tear,” which begins with a ambient 7-string drones and symphonic ambiance before squelching itself towards electronic gloom and dissonance. People can check out Venera’s slow-clapped sensory overload via the visualizer as well.

Directed by EFFIXX with Samanta García, the ever-morphing visuals tap into a slick and techno-organic sci-fi aesthetic that recalls the Promethean Engineers, with a dash of the Phantom of the Paradise andeEighties roller-ball arcade classic Marble Madness thrown in for good measure.

Exinfinite Track List

1. Tear

2. Flatline

3. All Midnights (Feat. Chelsea Wolfe)

4. Asteroxylon

5. End Uncovered (Feat. Dis Fig)

6. uuu773

7. Caroline (Feat. FKA Twigs)

8. meridians

9. decreation