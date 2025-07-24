Primus Pay Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Brief Medley Of Black Sabbath Covers During Connecticut Show

Home News Trent Tournour July 24th, 2025 - 9:11 PM

Funk metal legends Primus paid homage to metal progenitor Ozzy Osbourne after the unfortunate news of his passing on Tuesday. The band has been touring alongside Ty Segall for their “Onwards and Upwards Tour” and they found themselves in Connecticut on the day ‘the prince of darkness’ left this realm.

As reported by Brooklyn Vegan, The band felt it fitting to put together a package to celebrate the life of the undeniable legend which included a medley of some of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s biggest hits including “Iron Man” “Crazy Train” and “Paranoid”. In addition to this, images of the late singer flashed onscreen behind the band throughout their set.

Primus is just one of a large and growing number of figures from within the music industry to find ways to pay their respects to the superstar both on and off the stage. This list includes bands and artists as diverse as Tom Morello, The Smashing Pumpkins, Coldplay, Machine Head, Amanda Palmer, The Decemberists and countless others. Assuredly, this list will continue to grow as the full weight of this giant’s passing ripples throughout the music industry.