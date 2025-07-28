Pantera Announces Postponement & Cancelation Of Several Tour Dates To Mourn Late Ozzy Osbourne

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2025 - 1:01 PM

According to consequence.net, Pantera has announced that they are rescheduling two shows and canceling three others as they pause their summer U.S. tour to mourn the passing of Ozzy Osbourne.The band did play four concerts after Ozzy’s passing on July 22, including the night in Cincinnati, where they dedicated their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan” to Osbourne, as well as gigs in Ohio on July 23, Pennsylvania on July 25 and Wantagh, New York on July 26.

Prior to the Pennsylvania concert on July 25, Pantera announced that they were postponing shows scheduled for July 28, in Saratoga Springs, New York and July 31, in Holmdel, New Jersey to September 9 and September 8, respectively. The band has also canceled their July 29, show in Gilford, New Hampshire, as well as two gigs affected by the rescheduled dates: September 8, in Birmingham, Alabama and September 10, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pantera (@panteraofficial)

While Osbourne’s passing is a huge loss for everyone in the metal community, it must be especially difficult for current Pantera guitarist Zakk Wylde, who is a longtime member of Osbourne’s solo band. “Ozzy wasn’t just a legend who shaped the very foundation of heavy metal and inspired Pantera from the beginning and he was family. A mentor, a brother, and a constant presence in our lives both on and off the stage.” said Pantera.

The band adds: “The bond we shared with him ran far deeper than music. In light of this profound loss, we need time and space to grieve, to be with our families, our crew, and each other as we process and honor the life of someone who meant so much to us. Out of respect and to allow members of our team the time to mourn.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz