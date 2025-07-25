Chelsea Wolfe Covers Black Sabbath’s “Changes” In Honor Of Late Ozzy Osbourne

Home News Steven Taylor July 25th, 2025 - 4:56 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Chelsea Wolfe has added herself to the long list of celebrities and musicians honoring Black Sabbath front man and all-around metal legend Ozzy Osbourne following his passing. Wolfe shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday of herself performing an acoustic cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHELSEA WOLFE (@cchelseawwolfe)

The emotional song was one of Sabbath’s most popular tracks from Osbourne’s initial run as the band’s vocalist, and he later recorded a new version alongside daughter Kelly Osbourne, making it a very apt track to cover in tribute to the icon. Wolfe, herself an artist in the fields of metal that Osborne helped to pioneer, provides a somber and powerful performance that carries the emotions not just of the song’s story of a break-up, but also of Wolfe’s respect and reverence for a musical icon that paved the way for future artists like her. “honoring Ozzy last night in windy Montana,” she wrote in the post. “I’ve always loved this song and singing along with Ozzy’s melodies. rest in peace & power, thank you.”

Osbourne passed away on Tuesday at age 76. The singer struggled with Parkinson’s since 2018, which eventually lead to Osbourne wishing to perform less on tour. A final farewell tour both to Osbourne and Black Sabbath came just weeks before the singer’s passing, on July 5th. The legacy Osborne leaves is one felt strongly today, and artists like Wolfe continue to carry the torch for the Prince of Darkness.