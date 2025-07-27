Yungblud Says He’ll Play “Changes” by Black Sabbath “Every Night For The Rest” of His Life to Honor Ozzy Osbourne

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 27th, 2025 - 12:26 AM

Punk singer Yungblud recently shared an Instagram post vowing to perform a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes” at every one of his concerts for the rest of his life in honor of Ozzy Osbourne. Yungblud recently performed Black Sabbath’s “Changes” at Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath on July 5. The young performer has been extremely vocal about his love for Osbourne and the two even had matching cross necklaces. Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after the incredible farewell concert. According to Blabbermouth, on the day of Osbourne’s death, Yungblud wrote, “I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all.”

Since Yungblud’s initial post about Osbourne’s death, he has gone ahead to upload a second tribute to the late legend. The singer started his message with, “I’m trying to compute the last couple days and honestly I’m absolutely fucking shattered.” He continued by referring to Osbourne as his ‘North Star’ and added, “I owe so much to you, your wife and your family – you gave me a road to run down and supported me when people would turn their nose up. You loved life so much and you adored music. It was your smile man. You taught me it was beautiful to be out of the box.” He concluded his post by making a promise to both Osbourne and his fans to honor the late rockstar at every concert. Referring to his cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes,” Yungblud wrote, “To sing this song for you at an event surrounded by legends inspired by you to a crowd that loved you was truly my life’s greatest honour and I vow to play this song every night for the rest of my life.” Yungblud’s full Instagram statement can be viewed below.