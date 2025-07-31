Primus Pays Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “N.I.B.”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 12:55 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, on July 28, Primus paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by performing a cover of the Black Sabbath song, “N.I.B.” during the Les Claypool-fronted outfit’s concert at Saenger Performing Arts Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana. Handling lead vocals for the track was Puddles Pity Party, which is the sad clown alter ego of Atlanta entertainer Mike Geier.

Also, The night after Osbourne’s death, Primus paid a musical and visual tribute to the legendary heavy metal singer during their concert at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut by teasing Black Sabbath‘s “Iron Man” and playing a snippet of Osbourne‘s classic “Crazy Train,” while images of the Prince Of Darkness appeared on the screens behind the band.

Osbourne famously teamed up with Primus to record a version of “N.I.B.” for 2000’s Nativity In Black II compilation, which is the second of a series of a series of Black Sabbath‘s tribute albums. Their collaborative track also appeared on Osbourne‘s 2005 box set Prince Of Darkness.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat