Brian “Head” Welch Says Korn’s Forthcoming Music Is Their “Best And Heaviest In Years”

According to NME, in a recent interview, founding Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch promised that the band’s forthcoming new music would be their “best and heaviest” in years. The band’s last full-length studio album Requiem arrived back in 2022.

Speaking on the process of creating the new material, Welch commented, “So we’re spending a lot more time on this new music, we’re spending a lot more money, and we don’t have any record label involved, so it’s all coming from us. And we really want to dissect our sound and remember where we came from and how we did it back then. So it’s very intense. The songs are amazing. I’m very proud of it. I feel like we are closer than we’ve ever been in the studio. And Jonathan has been there every day.”

The band recently announced a fully loaded fall North American tour featuring special guests Spiritbox and Gojira. A separate event at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on October 5 also includes Vended and Evanescence as well as System of a Down’s Daron Malakian and his Scars On Broadway project.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat