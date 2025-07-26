Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp Join Forces to Cover “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath Live In Honor of Ozzy Osbourne

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 26th, 2025 - 4:55 PM

Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp recently excited music fans by performing Black Sabbath’s famous song “Paranoid” together. They dedicated this lively performance to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne during a concert, making it one of the most memorable highlights of the night that everyone loved. As reported by Blabbermouth.net, this event was a tribute to Osbourne, celebrating his huge influence on music.

Cooper, famous for his exciting stage shows, teamed up perfectly with Depp. Depp added his rock star charm to the performance. He co-founded the band Hollywood Vampires with Cooper and Joe Perry from Aerosmith and is very familiar with performing live on stage. Their version of “Paranoid” was a tribute performed in harmony, blending Cooper’s unique singing style with Depp’s great guitar skills. This lively teamwork honored Osbourne and boosted the concert’s energy even more.

The atmosphere was buzzing as the crowd cheered with excitement when these two famous figures came on stage together, mixing their talents for a memorable show. Cooper and Depp showed great chemistry, each adding their own special style to the performance. Cooper’s dramatic rock presence fit perfectly with Depp’s mysterious charm, creating a strong partnership that gave new energy to classic rock songs. Their lively collaboration brought fresh life into the timeless song they played, showing why Black Sabbath’s music still captivates people worldwide.

As the concert ended and the last notes disappeared into the night, people left with more than just memories of bright lights and strong music. They gained a deep appreciation for rock music’s lasting impact. The team-up between Cooper and Depp wasn’t just an ordinary show; it was a joyful tribute to how music connects different generations. Their performance reminded everyone that rock is not only about sounds but also a cultural movement that has influenced many artists and fans over time. It celebrated music’s power to bring people together, inspire them, stir passion across ages, showing its enduring effect on those who cherish its rebellious spirit and timeless appeal.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer