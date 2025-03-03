Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch Teams Up With Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm To Perform “Blind” & “I’m So Sick”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 6:30 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, on February 28, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch joined Flyleaf vocalist Lacey Sturm on stage at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Spirit Hall to perform a snippet of the Korn’s classic “Blind” and Flyleaf‘s “I’m So Sick.” Back in 2021, Welch’s Love and Death side project released the official music video for “Let Me Love You,” which is a fan-favorite cover of DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s smash hit that features Sturm.

Flyleaf played their first concert with Sturm in 11 years on April 27, 2023 at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton, Texas. Sturm left the band in October 2012 and she was replaced by Kristen May, who recorded one album with the group, which was 2014’s Between The Stars before exiting. Flyleaf has not performed live since 2016 prior to the Belton concert.

In other news, during her interview with Iowa’s Rock 108 radio station, Sturm talked about how she ended up reuniting with Flyleaf for their first live shows together in more than a decade: “Well, actually, my assistant that was on tour with us from the very beginning of Flyleaf and we were called PASSERBY at that time. We were touring in an ’88 Ford Club Wagon van and we had a bunch of gear in the back with a mattress on top, and you could climb in there and sleep.”

The artist continues with: “She actually came on tour with us to be a stylist or a merch person or whatever we needed. She was with us from the beginning. So she got married. And we hadn’t seen each other in, like, ten years, nine years and so we all ended up at the wedding together. And that’s how it started.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock