Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch Says The Metal Community Is “Inclusive & United”

August 4th, 2022

According to Blabbermouth, in a recent interview with Riff X’s Metal XS, James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch of Korn discussed the metal genre and the general public’s perception of its popularity. During the interview, Welch had said that “the metal community is so inclusive and united.”

Speaking about Hellfest, the recent outdoor metal festival in Clisson, France and its record attendance numbers, Shaffer offered, “I think people have kind of embraced it. And I think this stigmata, the taboo of metal bands has kind of gone away for the most part,” He continued, “We resonate with this type of music. It makes us feel sort of like a complete person when you have this aggressive music, or whatever you wanna call it. It makes us feel like — I don’t know. It completes our soul, I guess.”

Discussing their recent appearance at Copenhell 2022 music festival, Welch added, “We just played the other night with Judas Priest and Kiss and Korn, and they loved every single band, in Denmark, ’cause they have respect for the metal community and the different styles and whatnot. And that’s not always the case, but the majority [of the time] it is the case. I love that about our community.”

Korn has also been included on many other festival lineups including Rocklahoma 2022 alongside Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch as well as Welcome To Rockville in which several sets were unfortunately canceled due to inclement weather including Guns N Roses, Rise Against, Bush and more.