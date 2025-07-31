Kerry King Pays Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “Wicked World”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 1:09 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, on July 30, Slayer guitarist Kerry King‘s solo band kicked off their European tour at ZOOM Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany and then performed on July 30, at Simm City in Vienna, Austria. At both shows, shows, King and his fellow bandmates performed a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Wicked World” as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who had died just a week earlier.

At Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning charity event on July 5, Slayer played a six-song set. The California thrash metal band opened their performance with “Disciple” and “War Ensemble” before playing Black Sabbath’s aforementioned deep cut “Wicked World” from the latter’s self-titled album. Slayer concluded their set by playing the songs “South Of Heaven,” “Raining Blood” and “Angel Of Death.”

This past April, King told Igor Miranda of Rolling Stone Brasil about Slayer’s appearance at “Back To The Beginning”: “It’s such an honor to even be thought of to play that, and I’m glad we were actually in the ‘working mode’ so we can get that offer. It’s gonna be awesome. And I drug my feet and picked our song really late, so when there weren’t as many obvious choices, but the one I picked is gonna work out really cool.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz