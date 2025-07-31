Ozzy Osbourne Buried In Final Resting Place At His U.K. Mansion

Home News Leila DeJoui July 31st, 2025 - 6:50 PM

On July 31, 2025, the iconic rock star, Ozzy Osbourne, was laid to rest. The artist was laid to rest at the grounds of his mansion in Buckinghamshire, England, according to an article by BlabberMouth. It was a private service that was held at the 250-acre estate. Some of the guests that attended were Osbourne’s family members, Elton John, Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates, Marilyn Manson, members of Metallica and other close friends and relatives. At the service, there was a huge floral arrangement in the grounds of the mansion. The arrangement spelled out a tribute to the metal singer. On the Osbourne lake, the arrangement spelled out “Ozzy Fucking Osbourne.”

Back in 2011, Osbourne had already described what he wanted his funeral to look like. “I want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest,” said Osbourne. “I’d also like some pranks — maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin, or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death’. There’ll be no harping on the bad times. It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad — I want it to be a time to say, ‘Thanks’.” Even in the singer’s autobiography, he had said that he did not want to be cremated, but rather buried in a nice garden with a tree over his head. Osbourne passed away the morning of July 22. His fans had a chance to pay their respects on July 30, while his funeral cortège traveled through Birmingham, United Kingdom, which is his hometown.