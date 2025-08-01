Cage The Elephant Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by Covering “Changes” Live During Lollapalooza Set

Home News Leila DeJoui August 1st, 2025 - 6:08 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Following the passing of the iconic rock musician, Ozzy Osbourne, the rock band, Cage The Elephant, covered a Black Sabbath song. The performance took place during the band’s set at Lollapalooza 2025. As they capped off their set at the festival, the band paid tribute to the late musician with their rendition of Black Sabbath’s song, “Changes.” Before they began performing the cover, they introduced the song by explaining the significance of the song they chose to cover and how calling Osbourne a legend would be an understatement.

Osbourne passed away on July 22, and since then, many fans have paid tribute and expressed their sadness for the passing of the rock star. Earlier in the week, fans were able to pay a tribute to him during a public funeral procession, according to an article by Consequence. The public funeral procession took place in Osbourne’s hometown, Birmingham, England. The following day, the singer was laid to rest on the grounds of his mansion in Buckinghamshire, England. The service at his mansion was an intimate service, which only his close friends and family had attended.

Cage The Elephant, and many other artists, have been paying tribute to Osbourne and performing his songs. After their performance at Lollapalooza, Cage The Elephant will be heading on tour throughout the United States. Some of their performances on tour include some festival appearances.