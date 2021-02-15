Brian “Head” Welch Reveals Korn Is Working On New Music For 2021 Release

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 15th, 2021 - 8:32 PM

Korn guitarist/backing vocalist Brian “Head” Welch told U.K.’s Rock Sound TV that Korn are “trying to come up with something fresh and new for 2021 and beyond.” While that implies there will be new music from Korn this year, Welsh stated that the nu-metal band has been “coming up with a lot more cool ideas than just music.”

Welsh said he’d been flying around to meet up with the other Korn members and mentioned them having big plans this year. “I know a lot of people are gonna come out with new music, because you’re stuck at home, and there’s nothing else to do but write music, so it’s pretty obvious that people are working on music,” the guitarist commented. “But we’re coming up with a lot more cool ideas than just music. We’re just really brainstorming about how to do something new and fresh. ‘Cause we’ve been around so long.”

He compared Korn to other nu-metal/alternative metal acts, “You’ve got bands like Tool and System of a Down — these other bands that go away. Even Disturbed was gone for, like five years. Breaking Benjamin was gone four years or something. Korn is always just ‘go, go, go.’ And so we’re really just regrouping and trying to come up with something fresh and new for 2021 and beyond, to just make it exciting again. ‘Cause we’re still excited. And so we wanna make things exciting for our fans and just have a good time. So we’ll be announcing something pretty soon.”

Since they formed in 1993, Korn has never gone longer than three years between album releases. In 2019, they released their 13th studio album, The Nothing. They were supposed to go on a co-headlining tour with Faith No More in 2020, but it was rescheduled for May 2021 due to COVID-19. Last July, Korn and Yelawolf shared a cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” in tribute to the late Charlie Daniels. In October, they revealed a music video for The Nothing song “Finally Free” that was made in collaboration with World of Tanks Blitz for a Halloween event. Welch was recently announced to be featured on future music by We Are (PIGS) and is currently promoting his second album from his side project Love and Death.