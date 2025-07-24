Lady Gaga Honors Ozzy Osbourne by Playing “Crazy Train” at Her Mayhem Ball Concert

Home News Trent Tournour July 24th, 2025 - 10:17 PM

Lady Gaga is the latest in the long list of artists, celebrities, industry figures, and organizations to pay tribute to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s unfortunate passing. Her tribute came in the form of her and her company of backup dancers taking their final bow to Osbourne’s infamous solo track “Crazy Train”.

Lady Gaga has spent the last few months touring behind her album Mayhem and on the date of Osbourne’s passing she found herself in San Francisco. She chose to honor the life and career of the legend with a vivacious celebration to one of his most iconic songs which sees an entire troupe of backup dancers as well as Gaga herself rocking out. The tribute is strangely touching as it sees her close out a carefully choreographed and orchestrated performance with a group of people bopping along to a killer song, in much the same way burgeoning metalheads have banged their heads along to Ozzy’s famed vocals for thirty years.

According to consequence.net, Gaga can also be seen wearing a piece of Osbourne merch, a decision which must have been last minute and cuts through the theatrical sheen of costumes and makeup which she has made her career on with a simple and unabashed tribute to a larger than life metal icon.

Ultimately, Gaga is just one of dozens of figures to find ways to honor the man responsible for heavy metal as we know it but her homage is unique in how understated and personal it feels. Undeniably, rock music has suffered a massive blow with Osbourne’s passing but the wide berth of figures who have found their own ways to honor the man is testament to how wide reaching and far-flung his influence is.

Watch Gaga’s celebration of Ozzy Osbourne here: