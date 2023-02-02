Grammy’s To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Performances By Missy Elliot, Future, The Roots And More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 6:07 PM

According to pitchfork.com this years Grammy Awards will be celebrating the 50 anniversary of hip hop with performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Glorilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio and Ice-T.

Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort will be performing as well. Also Questlove will be the musical director and producer while LL Cool J will introduce the event, perform and give the dedication.

In the following statement the CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. explains the importance of celebrating the 50 years of hip hop music.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture. It’s contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

As of yesterday, the Recording Academy announced that Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo will also perform at the award ceremony as part of the memoriam segment. Musgraves will be honoring the late Loretta Lynn with a cover of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” whereas Crow and Raitt will join Mick Fleetwood for a live rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” to celebrate the life and career of Christine McVie. Quavo will pay tribute to his Migos relative and bandmate Takeoff by performing his recent song “Without You” with the help from Atlanta gospel group Maverick City Music.

The 2023 Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount Plus. Trevor Noah will host the event, which will include performances from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and others.