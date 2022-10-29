Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane & Conway The Machine Drop New Song & Video “Slap”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 29th, 2022 - 11:33 PM

The acclaimed New York based rapper and actor Busta Rhymes has teamed up with fellow rap legends Conway The Machine and Big Daddy Kane to drop the collaborative single “Slap,” along with a music video. Fitting for a track boasting multiple generations of hip hop royalty, “Slap” was produced by rapper and producer Marley Marl, a fellow former Juice Crew member along with Big Daddy Kane, Consequence of Sound reports.

The track opens up with Busta Rhymes paying his respects to the fallen members of the hip-hop community, including rappers PnB Rock and Biz Markie and “all of our fallen soldiers.” He goes on to state clearly that he means business in his comeback, saying to “Look, somebody pouch my crown And put it back on my motherfuckin-”

As the three rappers trade verses without any chorus, the clear differences in their styles do not hamper their abilities to equally crush the infectiously catchy beat. The boastful and energetic style of energetic style of Busta Rhymes creates a stark contrast with the smooth and laid back verse of Conway, tied together by the more technical and intricate style of Big Daddy Kane. The clash of styles over the classic sounding beat make “Slap” a track that hip hop fans of all generations will be able to enjoy together.

Watch the official music video for “Slap” via YouTube below.

Last year, Busta Rhymes teamed up with Redman and the late Knife Dawg to drop the single “Nutshell Part 2.”