Drake Postpones October World Weekend with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne After Testing Positive for COVID

Home News Lucy Yang August 2nd, 2022 - 3:48 PM

Coming in with breaking news! Musician icon Drake along with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne postponed the October World Weekend after testing positive for coronavirus. Originally, the legendary singer had been excited to promote and perform as a part of a Young Money reunion show.

The singer took to his Instagram story to offer his thoughts:

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the covid).” (Pitchfork)

With an ongoing increase in coronavirus as well as the monkey pox cases, it always a priority to put our bodily health first before anything else. Not to mention, Drake has been nonstop performing as well as collaborating with other popular artists. Just last night, he had kicked off the concert series at the History Venue. According to Pitchfork, the singer brought out fellow Canadian Nelly Furtado during his set for “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird”. Furthermore, just last month, Drake has gained his eleventh No.1 title on the Billboard 200 with his song Honestly, Nevermind. Drake has also been renowned as the soloist with the most Hot 100 top five hits in history! (billboard) Let’s all wish the icons a speedy and needed recovery! Of course, anticipate their next returning stage opportunity as well!

