Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Lineup for Let The Music Play On… Live Stream Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, Emmylou Harris, Fantastic Negrito, Steve Earle and More

The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has announced its lineup for Let The Music Play On… a new live stream featuring the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, Emmylou Harris, Fantastic Negrito, Steve Earle and many others. In the spirit of the free festival, this event will be broadcast for free on some platforms and available on Circle TV, HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com, HSB Facebook, YouTube and Nugs.TV on October 2 at 2 p.m. PT.

This latest event follows the announcement of an artist’s relief fund which was launched by the Bay Area festival back in August. The event also held a virtual event this year featuring Los Lobos.

“As artists we are constantly being motivated by our passions, but during hard times it can be difficult to create and innovate,” Dom Flemons the American Songster. “Art has always served as a reflection of the world, so now more than ever it’s important for artists to keep on creating. Through the partnership with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and the Artist Relief Fund, folks have an opportunity to receive some financial relief that can ultimately help us plant roots and build bridges.”

Harris and Earle performed at the The Lantern Tour II: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families events late last year in support of refugee families and the Women’s Refugee Commission. Earle is set to record a covers album in honor of his late son Justin Townes Earle who passed away earlier this year and released Ghosts of West Virginiaback in May.

Fantastic Negrito released Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? last month. Raitt appeared at a John Prine tribute earlier this year, while several metal musicians teamed up with Two Minutes to Late Night to cover her song “Something to Talk About.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat