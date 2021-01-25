Former Salt-N-Pepa Member DJ Spinderella Criticizes New Lifetime Biopic for Excluding Her Role in the Group

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 25th, 2021 - 9:58 PM

Salt-N-Pepa turntablist DJ Spinderella says she was not involved in the process of making the Lifetime biopic on the group that debuted on Saturday, January 23. The film, directed by influential director Mario Van Peebles, follows Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Deidra “Spinderella” Roper’s rise to fame.

Spinderella began the thread by reminding everyone of the context that left her disappointed in the decision to exclude her from the creation of the biopic. “Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special.., Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me.”

She continued, “Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production… all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success.”

Her part in the film was played by Monique Paul, who Spinderella says she never got the chance to speak to during the process. After making it clear she doesn’t support the biopic, she ended the thread on a more optimistic note, “I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that represented us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with. In reflection, I’m grateful I’ve managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds. This will continue in my work and in my service.” Spinderella concluded by mentioning that she’s almost done writing a memoir on her life and the industry.

The last time Spinderella performed with Salt-N-Pepa was as part of the I Love the 90s tour along with Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC. She left the group in 2019 shortly before she would have played KAABOO in the Cayman Islands.

