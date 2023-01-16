De La Soul Announce Albums Will Now Be On Streaming Platforms

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 7:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com Hip-hop group De La Soul’s albums will finally be coming to streaming services on March 3. The rap legends run from 1989 through 2001 will be released digitally by band member Maseo’s label AOI, in partnership with Reservoir and the distribution wing of Chrysalis.

The six albums are 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump, and AOI: Bionix.

In the press release Maseo happily shared the positive news in the following statement.

“It’s been 20 plus years overdue, but finally, we are here. Physical reissues are also set for release on March 3.”

The news comes when there was a false start in 2019 where De La Soul mentioned Tommy Boy’s plans to bring their classic records to streaming services which involved a huge contract. The planned release was canceled after a public roar and in 2021 the group said the dispute had been fixed when Reservoir acquired Tommy Boy.

In 2016 De La Soul’s last album was And the Anonymous Nobody…, which had been the group’s first since 2004’s The Grind Date. The 2016 album featured Little Dragon, David Byrne, Damon Albarn, Usher, and others and came with a documentary called We’re Still Here (Now)…. The in 2017 De La Soul jumped on Gorillaz’s Humanz track “Momentz.”