Juneteenth Celebration Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Run The Jewels, Jhene Aiko, Questlove, And More

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 3rd, 2022 - 10:49 PM

Run The Jewels, Jhene Aiko, Questlove, Killer Mike, and more of the biggest names in hip hop have been announced as the lineup of “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom”, an upcoming music concert marking the 157th anniversary of emancipation this June 19, according to NME.

Presented by Live Nation Urban and LA Phil and broadcast live on CNN, the event is intended to draw attention to issues faced by the African-American community and its ongoing fight for equality. Though its origins as an informal day of celebration harken all the way back to 1865, the concert’s namesake of Juneteenth has notably grown in prominence after being declared a federal holiday by the US Senate last summer.

The lineup was greatly influenced by Questlove, who, alongside Adam Blackstone, has assumed the role of musical director for the event. All told, the event is going to be featuring Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhene Aiko, Killer Mike, Mickey Guyton, Robert Clasper, and, featuring Questlove himself, The Roots. Also featured is The Re-Collective Orchestra, the first all-black orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl.

Juneteenth is both a commemoration of the end of slavery and a tribute to the African-American freedom fighters that made emancipation possible. Featuring a star-studded lineup of hip hop legends, this concert will celebrate the freedom of all oppressed people and remind us of the work still to be done, such as combating systemic racism. Systemic racism is a problem that has been pervasive in the United States ever since its founding and has manifested itself in many forms. From police brutality and mass incarceration to the socioeconomic disparities faced by the black community, there is much still to be done to achieve equality.

You can grab some tickets here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer