Goldenvoice Introduces New Alt-Country Festival Palomino Featuring Jason Isbell, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves And More

Home News Lauren Floyd March 28th, 2022 - 2:51 PM

As a follow up alternative to their country festival Stagecoach, Goldenvoice has announced an alt-country option this summer, Palomino Festival. The inaugural event has a jam packed lineup featuring Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson &Family and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Lets hope the non-vaccinated don’t put a damper on Isbell’s parade considering his difficulties with anti-vaxxers.

The one-day festival takes place on Saturday July 9th at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, according to Consequence Sound. Adjacent to the Rose Bowl stadium, the Palomino Festival gives the Los Angeles area a close up of the country vibes unlike at Stagecoach and Coachella music festivals, both of which are coming back to Indio, CA after a two-year hibernation, according Consequence Sound.

The lineup includes a wide range of country singers and performers including Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Valerie June, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Morgan Wade, Langhorne Slim, and more. Concert goers who purchase High Life passes have the options of artisan tacos, michelada and margarita tastings. Early access registration is now open at the festival’s website.

Goldenvoice talent buyer Stacy Vee said in a statement:

“It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s alt-country music. Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries, creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture. We at Goldenvoice love doing things ‘our own way,’ and there are a lot of artists out there right now doing the same thing. We came together to celebrate carving your own path.”

Stay tuned for Goldenvoice’s upcoming Rose Bowl festivals this year: Cruel World and Just Like Heaven.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz