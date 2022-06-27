The Big Climate Thing Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Roots, HAIM, Sheryl Crow and More

Home News Lucy Yang June 27th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

Coming in hot just in time for the summer season, The Big Climate Thing Festival just announced their 2022 line up! This new emerging festival will be located in the metropolitan city of New York. Simultaneously taking place on the opening of climate week in NYC.

Environmentally active and music will be mixed together for a new spin during the festival as performers will be having climate talks as well as concert performances.

“Proceeds from the event will support EarthPercent, a nonprofit launched by Brian Eno, although the festival has not detailed the amount or nature of the support. The organization is aiming to raise $100 million by 2030, channeling music-industry funds into climate initiatives.” (Pitchfork)

Some of the headlining performers include The Roots, Haim and Sheryl Crow. All performers will be performing throughout the duration as well as raising funding for ongoing climate changing projects. In addition to the headliners, The Flaming Lips, the Weather Station, Khruangbin, Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, and Mykki Blanco will also be participating as musicians on this single stage event.

“The event is focused on creating an inclusive community that centres a message of climate justice. By that we mean, those least responsible for causing climate change are paying the highest price of its catastrophic effects, and that climate change exacerbates existing inequities such as income inequality, housing and food insecurity, systemic racism, and gender inequality. We also focus on progress rather than perfection with encouragement to our audience to just take the first step without worrying about getting everything 100% right on the first day.” (Pitchfork)

At the end of the day, one of the importance of music is to pass on messages that can be transcribed into resonations. We can see the headlining artists as well as all performers on set will be joining together to promote not only music but the important messages behind their lyrical voices. Afterall, standing united is the most powerful way to solve the problems created by ourselves.



Find the link to tickets here & check out mxdwn’s previous articles relating to headlining artists’ latest activities.

Photo credit: Boston Schulz