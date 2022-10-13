Bruno Mars Withdraws Silk Sonic from Grammy Awards Consideration

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2022 - 11:56 AM

Today the Rolling Stone has reported supergroup Silk Sonic ( Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) will not be withdrawing their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic from consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, In a statement lead singer Mars made it perfect clear how proud he and Pakk are with their work on An Evening With Silk Sonic.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year. We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.” said Mars

Voting for the next years Grammys begins today. The albums and singles which were released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, will be eligible for submission and consideration. Silk Sonic dropped their album on November 12, 2021.

Also the eligibility period from last years Grammys began September 1, 2020 and ended on September 30, 2021. Silk Sonic’s first single “Leave the Door Open” became eligible because it was released in March 2021. During last years Grammys Silk Sonic won all four awards on the categories hey were nominated in which is Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year, all for “Leave the Door Open.”

“Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows, and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.