Snail Mail And Waxahatchee Team Up On Live Cover Of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough”

Waxahatchee was joined by Snail Mail and her backing band for a cover of Sheryl Crow’s 1993 hit ‘Strong Enough’. According to NME, the song was performed as part of a three-song encore wrapping up Waxahatchee’s show at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on October 12. It was one of three covers in the set, which also included covers of Dolly Parton’s ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning’ and ‘Long Wave’ by Bonny Doon.

Snail Mail is set to release her upcoming album Valentine on November 5 via Matador. Two songs from the album have been released including the album’s title track and ‘Ben Franklin’.

She will then hit the road to support he upcoming LP. It ias set to kick off in Richmond, Virginia, on November 27 before heading to Europe in early 2022 and back to the states, concluding the world tour May 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Waxahatchee is currently wrapping up her tour in support of her 2020 album Saint Cloud. The tour concludes at the Royale in Boston, MA onOctober 16. She recently released her rendition o Woody Guthrie’s “Talking Dust Bowl Blues,” which is featured on the Woody Guthrie covers album Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads, which was released in September.