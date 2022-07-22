Megadeth Share Cinematic New Song And Video “Night Stalkers” Featuring Ice-T

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 22nd, 2022 - 7:25 PM

Photo by Marv Watson

Fans of Megadeth were treated to a special surprise today, as the band released a new song and music video called “Night Stalkers.” The track features a guest appearance by none other than Ice-T, and the video is a cinematic masterpiece that tells the origin story of Megadeth’s mascot, Vic Rattlehead, according to Consequence.

“Night Stalkers” is the second single from Megadeth’s upcoming album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, and it definitely does not disappoint. The nearly seven-minute track is packed full of killer riffs from Dave Mustaine and shredding solos from Kiko Loureiro. Ice-T’s verse midway through the song is particularly noteworthy, as he brings his signature style to the track.

The video for “Night Stalkers” is the second installment in a trilogy of videos that tell the story of Vic Rattlehead. It was created by Dave Mustaine, produced by Rafael Pensado, and directed by Leo Liberti. The third and final video in the trilogy is expected to be released soon. Missed the first one? Check it out here.

The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! is due out on September 2, and it is certain to be one of the most talked-about metal albums of the year. There is also a limited deluxe edition 2LP available for pre-order, which includes a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).” You can pre-order that here.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine recently shared his thoughts on pre-corded tracks, calling the bands who use them lazy. Megadeth’s authenticity certainly can rarely be questioned.

When it comes to metal, Megadeth is always ahead of the curve. Be sure to check out “Night Stalkers” below and keep an eye out for The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

