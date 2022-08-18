Missy Elliott & Anitta Team Up On Smooth New Song & Video “Lobby”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 2:19 PM

According to Stereogum, Brazilian pop sensation Anitta has shared her recent collaboration with Grammy award-winning rapper, singer and record producer Missy Elliott. Their new song “Lobby” is accompanied by a colorful music video which was directed by Arrad. The new single follows her previous collaboration with Maluma entitled “El Que Espera” which was released earlier this month.

“I wanted Missy on a song, but I never thought that would be possible,” Anitta shared in a recent interview with Apple Music, adding. “She just said yes and I couldn’t believe it! When I got the verse and heard it I was like, ‘Oh My God!’ I jumped from the bed and was like, ‘Oh My God.’ And then when she came to shoot the music video, I cried when she got there. I was crying, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’”

“Lobby” is a danceable pop song that features a groovy disco beat perfect for DJ remixes and ready for nightclub use. The video is quite extravagant featuring a glamorous hotel with white pillars over looking large antic paintings and dazzling decor. The video features sultry choreography and generally looks like it was quite a bit of fun to film.

Back in April, Anitta had invited Snoop Dogg and Saweetie onstage during her Coachella set to perform “Onda Diferente” and “Faking Love.” Missy Elliot recently offered advice to young artists working on their next records, emphasizing the importance of going outside one’s comfort zone and branching out to try new styles.